NEWS: US DOJ announces ‘historic’ $3.36BN (€3.26BN) Crypto seizure and conviction

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The US Department of Justice has announced a “historic” seizure of $3.36BN (€3.26BN) in cryptocurrency, and conviction in connection with the Silk Road Dark Web Fraud.
In a statement, the DOJ said that the suspect had now pled guilty to unlawfully obtaining Bitcoin from the Silk Road Dark Web in 2012.
