By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The US Department of Justice has announced a “historic” seizure of $3.36BN (€3.26BN) in cryptocurrency, and conviction in connection with the Silk Road Dark Web Fraud.

In a statement, the DOJ said that the suspect had now pled guilty to unlawfully obtaining Bitcoin from the Silk Road Dark Web in 2012.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: US DOJ announces ‘historic’ $3.36BN (€3.26BN) Crypto seizure and conviction appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi