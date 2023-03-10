news:-wagner-chief’s-mother-wins-eu-court-approval-to-be-removed-from-sanctions-list

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
An appeal against sanctions by the mother of Wagner group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin was ruled successful by Europe’s second-highest court.
The General Court ruled that being a family member of Putin’s ally Prigozhin wasn’t enough to warrant listing Violetta Prigozhina as a sanctioned person, according to Politico.
