NEWS: Wagner chief’s mother wins EU court approval to be removed from sanctions list

by pappa2200
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
news:-wagner-chief’s-mother-wins-eu-court-approval-to-be-removed-from-sanctions-list


By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

An appeal against sanctions by the mother of Wagner group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin was ruled successful by Europe’s second-highest court. 

The General Court ruled that being a family member of Putin’s ally Prigozhin wasn’t enough to warrant listing Violetta Prigozhina as a sanctioned person, according to Politico. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Wagner chief’s mother wins EU court approval to be removed from sanctions list appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200

0 comments on “NEWS: Wagner chief’s mother wins EU court approval to be removed from sanctions list

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: