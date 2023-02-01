news:-woman-(43)-is-charged-in-new-york-with-using-cyrptocurrencies-to-fund-terror-organisations-across-syria

By AML Intelligence Correspondent PROSECUTORS in New York have announced the charging of a woman with using cryptocurrency to fund terror groups in Syria. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and NYPD chief Keechant L. Sewell said Victoria Jacobs, aka Bakhrom Talipov (43) was charged under the Soliciting or Providing Support for an Act of Terrorism in…

