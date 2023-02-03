newsom-tries-again-with-restrictive-gun-carrying-bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023.

The new legislation would restrict who can carry and where they can carry concealed registered weapons.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Executive Director Michael Schwartz of the San Diego Gun Owners Pac to discuss the effort by California democrats to restrict gun rights.