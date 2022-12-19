next50-commences-phase-1-deployment-of-next-generation-biometrics-at-abu-dhabi-international-airport

NEXT50, an Abu Dhabi based technology company, is well underway to delivering the first phase of the biometric initiative at Abu Dhabi international Airport. The project, which sees NEXT50 introduce its cutting-edge AI solutions along side global artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA, will initially see the deployment of next generation biometric solutions at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates before implementing the technology across all passenger touchpoints in the airport.

“We are excited to be leading the biometrics project at the UAE capital’s state-of-the-art International Airport as part of the Emirate’s digital transformation vision,” said Ibrahim Al Mannaee, NEXT50’S Chief Executive Officer. “Once the project is fully realized, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport’s vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers. We are proud to be joining forces with IDEMIA and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality.”

H.E. Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “The phase one deployment of advanced biometrics at Abu Dhabi International Airport further cements our commitment to shape the future of airport experiences by delivering innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and service excellence. Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s first airport to include every touch point in the biometric journey, providing travelers with a seamless, safe and secure passenger experience.”

Once the project is delivered, it will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless and hygienic experience from ‘curb-to-gate’. In addition, this will result in reduced wait times and less time queuing for passengers. The systems will usehi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details along several touchpoints in the airport, which includes the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge, and boarding gates.

Hani El Assaad, President Middle East & Africa, SITA, said:“We’re excited to collaborate with NEXT50 to implement cutting edge biometric solutions in Abu Dhabi. The airport of the future will be driven by technology that enables safe, seamless, and easy travel every step of the way. This latest deployment showcases the power of Smart Path to deliver a fluid journey where a passenger’s face becomes their boarding pass, from check in to boarding.

Osama Al Makharmeh, Executive Director, IDEMIA, UAE commented on the biometrics project: “Our collaboration today with NEXT50 will see the latest in biometric technologies brought here to the UAE’s modern capital of Abu Dhabi. We are in admiration of the UAE’s technologically driven growth trajectory and are proud to be participating in this incredible transformation and being part of the success story of Abu Dhabi International Airport. This partnership harnesses contactless biometric technology that gives users an unrivalled airport experience without letting up one jot on security. This bears out our capacity to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel”.

For more information, please visit https://next50.ai

The post Next50 Commences Phase 1 Deployment Of Next-Generation Biometrics At Abu Dhabi International Airport first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo