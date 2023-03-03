Neymar forfait pour le match retour à Munich

by pappa2200
3 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
neymar-forfait-pour-le-match-retour-a-munich


Toujours blessée à une cheville, la star brésilienne du PSG «ne sera pas disponible» pour le match retour de Champions League face au Bayern.

