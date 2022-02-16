cronaca

NFT Film Platform Cineverse Promises to Boost Indie Film

by
16 February 2022
nft-film-platform-cineverse-promises-to-boost-indie-film

The founder of the blockchain-based film sales platform Cinemarket is launching Cineverse, an ambitious start-up that will make it possible for filmmakers, distributors and producers to market films directly using blockchain and NFT tech. Established by Cinemarket CEO Adrian Lugol and partners Vincent Lopez and Daniel Siegler (pictured), Cineverse will allow users to buy, share, […]

%d bloggers like this: