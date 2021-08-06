nicki-minaj-refutes-jessie-j’s-‘bang-bang’-story:-i-didn’t-‘ask’-for-feature

Two different stories. Nicki Minaj had some things to clarify after Jessie J claimed she begged her to be part of their 2014 song, “Bang Bang.”

The British musician, 33, told her version of the story behind the track in a Thursday, August 5, Glamour interview.

“’Bang Bang’ was a song that already existed. I didn’t write ‘Bang Bang.’ Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and [Ariana Grande] had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this,’” Jessie J noted. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

However, Minaj’s recollection is different from the “Price Tag” singer’s story.

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?” the “Super Bass” rapper, 38, wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “Chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU [SIC].”

After a fan replied to Minaj that he believed her story, the Grammy nominee noted that she’s still a fan of Jessie J as an artist. In a separate tweet, the “Tusa” rapper added that she would’ve loved to be featured on the U.K. native’s song “Do It Like a Dude,” which was released in 2011.

“The worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on ‘like a dude’ & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it,” the Trinidad native wrote. “I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist [Parker Ighile] cowrote it. I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice [SIC].”

In addition to the statement that upset her collaborator, Jessie J, who hasn’t publicly responded to Minaj’s recent comments, told Glamour about the excitement she felt when she first heard the rapper’s “Bang Bang” verses.

“I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the f—k did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition,” she told the magazine.