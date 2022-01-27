cronaca

Nicole Kidman Bought 10-Year-Old Kristen Stewart Walkie Talkies for Christmas After ‘Panic Room’ Rehearsals

by
27 January 2022
nicole-kidman-bought-10-year-old-kristen-stewart-walkie-talkies-for-christmas-after-‘panic-room’-rehearsals

Kristen Stewart only had two small film credits under her belt when she got cast to star in one of the leading roles in David Fincher’s thriller “Panic Room.” Fincher originally paired Stewart with Nicole Kidman. The latter was in the midst of a strong run at the turn of the century with films such […]

%d bloggers like this: