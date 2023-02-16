nikki-haley-kicks-off-2024-presidential-campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in a recent campaign add officially announced her run for presidential election in 2024.

Haley became the first republican to announce her bid among many who appear hesitant to follow Donald Trump into the race.

She’s also the first woman of color up for a GOP nomination for the 2024 race.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Political Consultant John Dadian to discuss the significance of Haley’s announcement.

Vittorio Rienzo