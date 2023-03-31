niles-downtown-sidewalk-replacement-project-to-begin-in-april

A project in downtown niles next month is hoped to make the area feel less restrictive.

The 2023 Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project will consist of removing planters, brick pavers, and trees along Main Street.

They’ll begin removals on April 3 and then will continue the project as they reconstruct new sidewalks.

The project will be done in an attempt to cause as little disruption downtown as possible and will aim to create a larger and less restrictive feel downtown.

Leader Publications says the project is expected to be completed by August 31.

Vittorio Rienzo