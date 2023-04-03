niles-utility-department-being-impersonated-in-a-new-scam

The Utilities Department in The City of Niles is warning customers about recent scam calls.

The scammers urge residents to send money to avoid a utility shut-off, asking them to use a barcode or a payment center. Any Niles resident fearing that a call like this could be a scam should hang up and call the department at 269-683-4700 to verify it’s valid.

Never give personal or payment information over the phone without making sure you’re talking to the real organization. Any caller pushing you to make a payment through a barcode, PayPal, Venmo, or any other online payment center is NOT a city utility employee.

