‘no-better-moment-to-use-it’:-power-of-women-new-york-honorees-urge-action-in-face-of-roe-v.-wade-threat

Even on a night to celebrate empowerment, the edge in the room was unmistakable. The shocking revelation this week that the U.S. Supreme Court is moving to overturn Roe v. Wade was evident not only in the words from honorees and presenters at Variety’s Power of Women, presented by Lifetime, but also in the defiant […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
Even on a night to celebrate empowerment, the edge in the room was unmistakable. The shocking revelation this week that the U.S. Supreme Court is moving to overturn Roe v. Wade was evident not only in the words from honorees and presenters at Variety’s Power of Women, presented by Lifetime, but also in the defiant […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: