no-charges-to-be-filed-against-former-nba-star,-elkhart-native-shawn-kemp

No charges will be filed against former NBA star and Elkhart native Shawn Kemp.

His attorney says Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone.

The 53-year-old was arrested by Tacoma police on Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail the next day without beign charged.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation. Kemp’s lawyers say his vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken – including the phone.

Kemp tracked the iPhone’s location to a car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire.

Vittorio Ferla