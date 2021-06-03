no,-jojo-siwa-won’t-have-to-kiss-a-man-in-her-upcoming-movie

JoJo Siwa, the 18-year-old internet sensation who came out in January, will soon star in the movie “Bounce,” an adaptation of Megan Shull’s popular young adult novel of the same name. If Paramount Players gives “Bounce” the greenlight, it would begin filming in the fall for a 2022 release. But in a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, Siwa made headlines by saying that she doesn’t want to have a kissing scene with a male character in it: “I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human,” she told the magazine. “Especially because it’s a man.”

She continued vehemently, according to EW: “I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”

It didn’t take long for Siwa to get her desired result: A source close to the movie has told Variety that the scene in the script isn’t essential, and can certainly be cut if she’s not comfortable with it. That confirms Siwa’s tweet from yesterday, in which she wrote, “My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to do anything I don’t wanna do ever!!! I’m so excited to make the movie “Bounce” and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!”

“Bounce,” if it’s made, will be directed by Susan Johnson, who directed Netflix’s wildly popular 2018 film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing.

In January, Siwa came out, having hinted at it by posting a video in which she danced to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” She has since been photographed frequently with girlfriend Kylie Prew. She identifies as pansexual.

Siwa, who has an unscripted deal with Peacock and will soon star in a Nickelodeon musical about her life, is on Variety‘s 2021 Power of Pride list.