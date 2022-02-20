cronaca

Nolan North Explains His ‘Uncharted’ Cameo and Who He’d Play in a Sequel

by
20 February 2022
nolan-north-explains-his-‘uncharted’-cameo-and-who-he’d-play-in-a-sequel

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Uncharted,” now playing in theaters. In Sony’s “Uncharted” movie, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake from the popular PlayStation video game series; however, there would be no Drake without actor Nolan North, who voiced and performed motion capture for the video game […]

%d bloggers like this: