‘normal-people’-sweeps-the-board-at-irish-film-and-television-awards,-‘wolfwalkers’-takes-best-film

The Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from Kilkenny-based studio Cartoon Saloon, has won Best Film at the Irish Film and Television Awards this evening.

It is the second time an animated feature has won in the category, the first being Cartoon Saloon’s “Song of the Sea” in 2015.

“Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin presented the award for Best Film. “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called ‘My Left Foot,’ and left a changed man,” he recalled. “With the rest of my very little money that same trip, I saw the Cusack’s do ‘The Three Sisters’ at the Gate Theatre and was again changed. I also read ‘A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man’ that same trip. Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film.”

“Normal People” was the big winner of the evening after racking up a total of nine awards, including for Best Drama. Paul Mescal scooped up the Best Actor in a Lead Role – Drama while Lenny Abrahamson won for Best Director – Drama.

“Bridgerton’s” Nicola Coughlan was presented the award for Rising Star.

Read the full list of winners below:

Best Film

Wolfwalkers

Director Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Script Film

Clare Dunne & Malcom Campbell – Herself

Actor in a Lead Role – Film

Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies’ Man

Actress in a Lead Role – Film

Nika McGuigan – Wildfire

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film

Barry Ward – Dating Amber

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film

Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber

Rising Star

Nicola Coughlan

George Morrison Feature Documentary

Breaking Out

Drama

Normal People

Director – Drama

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Script – Drama

Sally Rooney – Normal People

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Fionn O’Shea – Normal People

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Sarah Greene – Normal People

Short Film

Rough

Short Animation

Her Song

Cinematography

Kate McCullough – Normal People

Editing

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour

Production Design

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People

Costume

Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel

Hair & Makeup

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel

Original Score

Aza Hand – Son

Sound Design

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan – Normal People

VFX

Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Kidding