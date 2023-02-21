Northern Beaches Council signs up to Elon Musk’s satellites by Ufficio Stampa 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Tech billionaire’s Starlink service will help future-proof up to 37 key locations across the council, with the satellites to provide an alternative to fibre cables. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Northern Beaches Council signs up to Elon Musk’s satellites” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Northern Beaches Council signs up to Elon Musk’s satellites”