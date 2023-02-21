Northern Beaches Council signs up to Elon Musk’s satellites

by Ufficio Stampa
21 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
northern-beaches-council-signs-up-to-elon-musk’s-satellites


Tech billionaire’s Starlink service will help future-proof up to 37 key locations across the council, with the satellites to provide an alternative to fibre cables.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Northern Beaches Council signs up to Elon Musk’s satellites

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: