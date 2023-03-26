northwood-panthers-boys-basketball-team-wins-first-ever-3a-championship

The Northwood Panthers defeated Guerin Catholic, 66-63, in overtime to earn the 3A state championship on Saturday, March 25. It’s the first championship title for the team.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the place to be on Saturday as the IHSAA hosts the 113 annual edition of the Boys Basketball State Finals. Things will get rolling in Downtown Indianapolis at 10:30 AM with Southwood battling Indianapolis Lutheran. Both schools are in search of their first ever boys basketball state championship. 2A will take the floor at 12:45 PM as Fort Wayne Blackhawk takes on Linton-Stockton. Blackhawk will try for their third championship in the last four years, while Linton-Stockton searches for their first in program history. After a short break at 6:00 PM, Northwood faces off with Guerin Catholic. It is Northwood’s first ever trip to the State Finals, while Guerin Catholic searches for their first title since 2015. And to close the evening at 8:15 PM, it will be time for 4A with Kokomo trying for their first state title since 1961, as they square off with undefeated Ben Davis. The Giants, at 32-0, have won three championships in 1995, 1996, and 2017.

