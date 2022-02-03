not-even-performing-shakespeare-can-bring-denzel-washington-to-bafta-as-the-actor-is-snubbed-(again)

After 49 films, eight Oscar nominations, with two wins for “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001), Denzel Washington seems to still not be good enough for the Brits, getting snubbed in leading actor by the BAFTA Awards for his work in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Despite over 270 accolades across his 45-year career in film, […]

