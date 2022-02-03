cronaca

Not Even Performing Shakespeare Can Bring Denzel Washington to BAFTA as the Actor is Snubbed (Again)

by
3 February 2022
not-even-performing-shakespeare-can-bring-denzel-washington-to-bafta-as-the-actor-is-snubbed-(again)

After 49 films, eight Oscar nominations, with two wins for “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001), Denzel Washington seems to still not be good enough for the Brits, getting snubbed in leading actor by the BAFTA Awards for his work in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Despite over 270 accolades across his 45-year career in film, […]

%d bloggers like this: