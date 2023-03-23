The Notre Dame men’s basketball team appears to have its new head coach.

It’s Micah Shrewsberry who was recently the coach at Penn State. He just led Penn State to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 12 years.

Shrewsberry reportedly signed a seven-year deal with Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis, went to Cathedral High School, and then Hanover College. He was also an assistant coach at Wabash and DePauw.

Shrewsberry’s first head coaching job was at IU South Bend from 2005-2007.

Vito Califano