november-2021-rising-stars-on-onlyfans

Cat Ce is a standup comedian, storyteller, actress, fitness model and filmmaker. After getting into performing arts at a young age (she studied dance, music and martial arts), the Los Angeles native has carved out a successful career in comedy by performing in numerous clubs in California. As an actress, she’s appeared in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘Vigilante Diaries’, ‘Snowfall’ and ‘Jennifer Day TV’. She’s also turned her hand to becoming an author by releasing a novel titled ‘The Favored Son’. In addition to this, she loves animals and is passionate about volunteering at her local animal shelter. For more comedy from her, check out her OnlyFans page.

Speaking about using OnlyFans to share her comedy, Cat Ce says: