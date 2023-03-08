NSW Greens repay party’s largest election donation over links to fossil fuels

by Vittorio Rienzo
9 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
nsw-greens-repay-party’s-largest-election-donation-over-links-to-fossil-fuels


The person behind the largest donation to the party’s state election campaign runs a $650 million investment fund with shares in the fossil fuel industry.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “NSW Greens repay party’s largest election donation over links to fossil fuels

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: