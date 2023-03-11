NSW must fix health system so it can offer more to sick children

by Vito Califano
12 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
nsw-must-fix-health-system-so-it-can-offer-more-to-sick-children


It is hard to believe that a city the size of Sydney does not offer heart transplant surgery to children, forcing patients and their families to travel to Melbourne instead.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “NSW must fix health system so it can offer more to sick children

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: