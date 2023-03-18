NSW RFS issues smoke warning for Sydney’s south as grass fire spotted from space

by Vito Califano
18 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
nsw-rfs-issues-smoke-warning-for-sydney’s-south-as-grass-fire-spotted-from-space


An out-of-control fire is burning in Curraweela, south-west of Sydney, where residents have been told it is too late to leave.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “NSW RFS issues smoke warning for Sydney’s south as grass fire spotted from space

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: