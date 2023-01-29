NSW voters say rising costs of weekly grocery shop is top concern by Vittorio Rienzo 29 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 Prices are shocking shoppers and grocers are noticing customers being more selective. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “NSW voters say rising costs of weekly grocery shop is top concern” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “NSW voters say rising costs of weekly grocery shop is top concern”