Nvidia’s plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if U.S. tightens Huawei curbs-draft 

by Vittorio Ferla
23 Marzo 2023
Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s plans to sell technology to China’s Huawei would be thwarted if the U.S. government proceeds with a proposal to further restrict shipments to the blacklisted company. The Biden administration has been considering limiting the items it authorizes U.S. companies to ship to Huawei, which was added to a U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 but which continues to receive billions in U.S. goods under a special plan implemented by the Trump administration. 

