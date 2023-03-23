Nvidia’s plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if U.S. tightens Huawei curbs-draft 

Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s plans to sell technology to China’s Huawei would be thwarted if the U.S. government proceeds with a proposal to further restrict shipments to the blacklisted company. The Biden administration has been considering limiting the items it authorizes U.S. companies to ship to Huawei, which was added to a U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 but which continues to receive billions in U.S. goods under a special plan implemented by the Trump administration.