Ocean Beach crime spree leaves broken windows, smashed cars

14 Febbraio 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend of Feb. 11 in Ocean Beach, one man’s crime spree did a lot of damage.

Hotel windows were broken and car windows were smashed by what witnesses claimed was one man on a mission to vandalize.

The suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day for allegedly attempting to steal things from a local OB business. Later that night, the suspect allegedly took a metal baseball bat to the business and several other things in the area, including cars and the OB pier gate.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details.

