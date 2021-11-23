odell-beckham-jr.’s-gf-lauren-wood-is-pregnant-with-their-1st-child:-pics

Football player turned father! Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, is pregnant with their first baby.

“Ilyilyily,” the Texas native, 28, captioned a Sunday, November 21, Instagram slideshow of maternity shoot pics.

In the black-and-white social media upload, the professional football player, 29, cradled his partner’s bare bump. The Louisiana native wore a suit, while the expectant star rocked black lingerie.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” L.A.’s Finest star Gabrielle Union commented on the Instagram post, and Victoria’s Secret’s Chanel Iman wrote, “OMG CONGRATS. So happy for you guys.” Jason Derulo’s ex Jena Frumes added, “Can’t wait,” while model Winnie Harlow commented heart-eye emojis.

As for the NFL player’s dad, Odell Beckham Sr., he wrote, “LOVE IT WHHHAAAA.”

The athlete has yet to make an announcement on his own account.

He and the pregnant star went public with their relationship in November 2019, posting PDA pics via Instagram for the wide receiver’s 27th birthday.

“Happy birthday @obj,” Wood captioned the slideshow at the time. “Your soul is pure gold . U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters. Ceasar home. PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af.”

The athlete posted a touching tribute for the Wild ’N Out alum in March of the following year, writing via Instagram: “Thru thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing. I know that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why. My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!! Ps … ur getting old asf.”

The couple subsequently quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Louisiana State University grad’s 29th birthday earlier this month, Wood called him “29 and fine as hell.” She gushed, “Happy birthday @obj. You continue to make this experience here on Earth, incredible. 29 years of greatness and many more. Love you.”

Prior to dating Wood, Odell was previously linked to model Amber Rose, rapper Iggy Azalea and Bella Hadid.

The NFL player began his NFL career with the New York Giants, playing with the team from 2014 to 2018 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Earlier this month, he started playing with the Los Angeles Rams.

