off-duty-officer-dies-from-injuries-sustained-when-fake-car-offer-turned-into-armed-robbery-attempt:-police

An off-duty NYPD officer who responded to a fake offer for a car and was shot in an armed robbery attempt has died from his injuries, police announced.

Authorities previously identified Adeed Fayaz, 26, as the married father of two young children.

“Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote on Tuesday. “Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries today. Our Department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers.”

Manhattan man Randy Jones, 26, is now charged with murder and attempted robbery, officers announced.

The NYPD responded Saturday in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn on Saturday evening, Chief of Detectives James Essig said, speaking before Fayaz’s death.

Fayaz was in contact with a man selling a Honda Pilot via the Facebook marketplace for $24,000, Essig said. They allegedly planned to meet on Friday, but that fell through because Fayaz could not make it. They tried again on Saturday. When Fayaz and his brother-in-law arrived at Ruby Street, they encountered a man with a beard and mustache wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants, Essig said. The three of them walked toward a driveway when the man asked jokingly, “Are you guys carrying a gun?”

Fayaz and his brother-in-law said no, and the man put Fayaz in a headlock and pointed a gun at his head, Essig said. The man, identified as Jones, allegedly demanded money. The 26-year-old officer said he did not have any. Jones allegedly pointed the gun at the brother-in-law. Fayaz then broke free and Jones shot him in the head, police said. While fleeing, Jones allegedly kept firing at both the injured officer and the brother-in-law. The brother-in-law took a gun from Fayaz’s hip and fired at least six times.

WANTED for SHOOTING A POLICE OFFICER : Yesterday at approx. 7 PM, an off-duty NYPD officer was shot during an apparent robbery attempt in the vicinity of Ruby St. & Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn. Anyone with information is asked to DM @NYPDTips, or call 1(800)577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/aHmogFshck — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 5, 2023

Last night, detectives took the subject wanted for the shooting of an NYPD officer into custody. Charges are pending at this time. Our thanks to everyone who has been relentlessly working 24/7 on this investigation. Our thoughts remain with our officer & his family. https://t.co/NxC82OT6VD — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) February 7, 2023

The suspect jumped into a black car and sped off, Essig said. Officers claimed to have tracked Jones down to a Days Inn motel in the Rockland County hamlet of Nanuet. There, they found him with his girlfriend as well as five children. Essig said he did not know if Jones was the children’s father.

The chief of detectives confirmed that police used Fayaz’s handcuffs on Jones. Speaking before the officer’s death, he said the investigation was ongoing and also covered whether several recent, social media-related robberies had any connection to this.

Vittorio Ferla