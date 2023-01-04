oftv’s-this-is-fire-recap:-season-one

Whether you’re a respected Chef de Cuisine or a humble home cook, the kitchen can be a very stressful place. Add TV cameras, a ticking clock, fierce competition, and a grand prize of $10,000, and the pressure couldn’t be higher. At least the contestants of OFTV’s This Is Fire have Grandmaster Chef JoJo there to guide them.

On the first season of This Is Fire, Chef JoJo gathered eight home chefs (who are also OnlyFans creators) for a head-to-head battle to see who can deliver the tastiest take on some of his favorite dishes – from tacos, to Monte Cristos, to old-fashioned mac and cheese– in 30 minutes or less. Ultimately, the two finalists got the chance to throw down one last time for a chance to win the money and the bragging rights as champion. If you missed season one, read on to find out who had Chef JoJo saying, “This Is Fire!”

Warning: spoilers ahead.