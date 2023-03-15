ohio-suing-norfolk-so.-over-east-palestine-derailment

The State of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway over the East Palestine train derailment and its aftereffects.

The lawsuit is asking the court to require the company pay for future environmental monitoring related to the crash, and reimburse Ohio for money it has spent responding to it.

The suit says the railroad was in violation of hazardous waste and water quality laws, and negligent for causing the derailment and its release of toxic chemicals, saying more than 1 million gallons of hazardous materials were involved.

The suit alleges damage to the state, its economy, and its natural resources. Ohio believes the derailment could have been avoided.

Vittorio Ferla