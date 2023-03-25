Oil refiner Ampol sees big role for biofuels as airlines go greener

by Vittorio Rienzo
25 Marzo 2023
Fuel supplier Ampol is studying the production of 500 million litres of biofuels at its Lytton oil refinery to curb emissions in aviation and heavy industry.

