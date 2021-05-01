old-delhi-chicken-curry

Butter chicken is a classic dish that’s been at the forefront of Britain’s love affair with Indian food for decades. Rich, mild and extremely moreish, it’s a crowd-pleasing curry that will continue being popular for years to come.

Will says: ‘The sauce that forms the base of this dish is derived from the classic Delhi chicken (or, as we know it, butter chicken) recipe, originally created by the Moti Mahal restaurant in Old Delhi. It should be smooth, creamy, slightly spicy and flecked with the green of dried fenugreek leaves. When I first tried it in Delhi it reminded me of a spicy version of Heinz cream of tomato soup from a can (in a good way!), so don’t be alarmed if you get the same flavour at the end.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.