oliver-wyman-expands-with-new-office-in-abu-dhabi

Global management consultancy Oliver Wyman has opened a new, dedicated office in Abu Dhabi, the firm announced today.The new office in the landmark Nation Towers buildings on Abu Dhabi’s corniche will enable Oliver Wyman to better serve its clients in the emirate and across the UAE, and marks another milestone in the company’s growth path in the region.

Adel Alfalasi, Partner and Head of Oliver Wyman’s Abu Dhabi Office said: “Whilst Oliver Wyman has had a presence in Abu Dhabi for more than 15 years, the new office reflects our growth in and commitment to the Emirate. Greater proximity to our local clients will enable us to collaborate with them even more efficiently and effectively, whilst also better embedding us in the fabric of the community we serve. Abu Dhabi is on a journey to become a global business hub in a knowledge-based economy – we wholeheartedly support that vision and are excited to be contributing to that trajectory.”

Oliver Wyman has grown more than six-fold in the India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) region in the past decade, with two offices in the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and dedicated offices in Riyadh, Doha, Johannesburg, Mumbai and Delhi, developing a robust client base in the process. The new office both builds on this solid foundation, and reflects the company’s commitment to continued growth in the region.

Oliver Wyman is in growth mode; it recently announced the acquisition of the MENA consulting business of Booz Allen Hamilton, bringing deeper industry expertise across financial services, energy, the public sector and more, while deepening its capabilities and services across cyber, climate and sustainability.

Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner – IMEA, Oliver Wyman commented: “Governments across the region are pursuing some of the most ambitious economic transformation programmes in the world, aimed at growth through diversification. As our clients’ needs evolve, we are pleased to be building up capacity to meet these needs and help them harness new opportunities”.

The post Oliver Wyman Expands With New Office In Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

