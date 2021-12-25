olivia-munn-and-john-mulaney’s-relationship-timeline

A surprise connection! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn kicked their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement confirming the duo’s split at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the comedian later told Us Weekly, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

That same month, Us confirmed that the comedian was dating Munn. The New Girl alum, for her part, was previously linked to Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine before dating Aaron Rodgers for three years. They called it quits in April 2017.

Munn previously talked about being a fan of Mulaney during a January 2015 conversation with HuffPost Live.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the actress recalled at the time. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Though Munn and Mulaney kept the early days of their relationship private, the Predator star has opened up about her thoughts on marriage before.

“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding],” she shared during an April 2020 interview on the “Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast. “And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ … The idea of getting married has always made me a little [nervous].”

After the couple were photographed on a date together in Los Angeles in June 2021, a source told Us that Munn was “on cloud nine” as the twosome grow closer and that the former Saturday Night Live writer felt the same way.

“John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too,” the source added.

Scroll down to see how Munn and Mulaney’s relationship has grown: