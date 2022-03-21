olivia-rodrigo-on-revisiting-and-reimagining-songs-from-‘sour’-for-disney-plus-film-‘driving-home-2-u’

In the upcoming Disney Plus film “Driving Home 2 U,” Olivia Rodrigo takes a road trip through the desert while looking in the rearview mirror at her Grammy-nominated debut album “Sour,” which released nearly one year ago. Driving a vintage sky blue Ford Bronco, Rodrigo travels from Salt Lake City, Utah — where she filmed […]
