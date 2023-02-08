On borrowed time: Letters are a luxury Australia Post can’t afford

by Mata
8 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
on-borrowed-time:-letters-are-a-luxury-australia-post-can’t-afford


Insistence by a conga line of governments that stamp prices stay low, and mail deliveries remain at five days a week has fatally hamstrung Australia Post.

Mata

0 comments on “On borrowed time: Letters are a luxury Australia Post can’t afford

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: