on-my-way-pre-k-applications-open-for-2023-2024-school-year

After a record-setting year of enrollment for On My Way Pre-K, they have now opened up applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

On My Way Pre-K allows four-year-olds from lower-income families to receive a free, high-quality pre-K education.

A child is eligible for the program if they will be four years old by August 1 this year, plan to start kindergarten in 2024, live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level, and have parents or guardians who are working, attending job training or looking for employment.

There are currently 1,055 approved On My Way Pre-K programs in the state, operating in homes, centers, schools and religious settings.

Once a family has met eligibility requirements and completed the enrollment process, they may choose a location for their children.

A list of approved providers can be found at http://www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov

Vittorio Ferla