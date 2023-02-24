On Russia’s Border with Ukraine, War Is Impossible to Ignore

by Vittorio Rienzo
24 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
on-russia’s-border-with-ukraine,-war-is-impossible-to-ignore


The Belgorod region has suffered more death and destruction than any other Russian region with attacks on more than 50 towns and villages.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “On Russia’s Border with Ukraine, War Is Impossible to Ignore

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: