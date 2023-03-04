on-sale-now:-guns-n’-roses-are-coming-to-abu-dhabi-as-part-of-2023-world-tour

Prepare to witness history as Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas around the world throughout the summer and fall. Lighting up the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on June 1st, the world tour will see the band stopping off in various cities around the world giving fans of incredible rock anthems a real treat and a “One In A Million” chance to experience history. Famed for rocking out stadiums globally for nearly four decades, this is an unmissable chance for residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to witness a true musical phenomenon.

The American rock band, formed in 1985, has experienced a litany of success since they burst onto the scene with the debut album “Appetite for Destruction” in 1987, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. With several chart-topping hits under their belt, the band, which now consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese, has rose to fame performing a fusion of punk rock, blues rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal.

This will be the first time Guns N’ Roses has performed in the UAE since 2018, and lovers of great rock and roll can expect to hear a whole host of smash hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, among many others when the musical icons take to the stage. Cementing their status as global rock megastars, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.” Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set. It is available HERE with the 4LP vinyl already having sold out.

Proudly brought to you by Live Nation, Guns N’ Roses is preparing to play an enviable list of venues worldwide in the coming months, with the group unveiling more news and surprises soon. Get ready!

Check out the upcoming tour dates below, starting here in Abu Dhabi!

2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES

Thu Jun 01 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Arena

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Don’t miss the chance to catch this unrivalled night at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, and grab your tickets now via www.LiveNation.me. For more information check out www.gunsnroses.com or follow Guns N’ Roses on Instagram.

