‘On the cusp of transformation’: Australia pursues closer India ties alongside China thaw by Mata 11 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Trade Minister Don Farrell is confident of meeting with his Chinese counterpart soon, as Australia seeks an expanded trade deal with India this year. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘On the cusp of transformation’: Australia pursues closer India ties alongside China thaw” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘On the cusp of transformation’: Australia pursues closer India ties alongside China thaw”