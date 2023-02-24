on-war’s-anniversary,-ukraine’s-defense-minister-says-planning-counteroffensive 





Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday that his forces were making plans to push Russian troops out of the country, a year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“A year ago, it was difficult for us to get serious weapons. Today, civilized countries see that you are the shield of Europe in the east,” Reznikov told the armed forces, adding: “There will be a counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and secure it.”

Vito Califano