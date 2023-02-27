one-dead,-dozens-injured-after-5.2-magnitude-earthquake-hits-eastern-turkey





At least one person has died and dozens were injured when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Monday, an Al Arabiya correspondent said.

The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.10 miles), said EMSC, which had earlier reported that the quake was of a higher magnitude before revising the number.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

“One citizen lost his life. Some 69 were injured,” Yunus Sezer, chairman of AFAD disaster agency, said in televised comments.

AFAD tweeted that 29 buildings already damaged by a powerful February 6 earthquake had collapsed.

“Our search and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the region, and started to work,” it added.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

The local mayor said a father and his daughter were trapped after they entered a damaged building to get their belongings, Turkish media reported.

Television images showed the man being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance, while rescue teams were trying to make contact with his daughter inside the damaged building.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by the deadly earthquake that left millions without homes. Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a Turkish minister said on Saturday.

Read more:

Turkish Red Crescent criticized for selling tents after quake

Turkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

pappa2200