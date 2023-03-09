‘One of the biggest financial crimes in history’: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker sentenced over scandal by Vito Califano 10 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Roger Ng, the only Goldman Sachs banker tried and convicted in the global 1MDB scandal, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a milestone in the prosecution of the massive fraud. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘One of the biggest financial crimes in history’: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker sentenced over scandal” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘One of the biggest financial crimes in history’: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker sentenced over scandal”