‘One of the biggest financial crimes in history’: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker sentenced over scandal

by Vito Califano
10 Marzo 2023
Roger Ng, the only Goldman Sachs  banker tried and convicted in the global 1MDB scandal, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a milestone in the prosecution of the massive fraud.

