One person is dead after a condo fire in Ontwa Township.

It happened on Sunday, March 12, when police were called to the 68000 block of Morton Road on reports of the fire.

When police arrived, they were told that 76-year-old Samuel Galbreath, a resident of the condo, was dead.

The condo had minor damage.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.

