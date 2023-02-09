one-person-seriously-injured-in-santee-collision

SANTEE (CNS) – An early morning crash involving two vehicles ended with one person being taken to a hospital by helicopter, the Santee Sheriff’s Station confirmed Thursday.

The collision, which involved a silver Ford Focus and a white Ford F- 350, took place just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said the Focus was headed southbound on North Magnolia toward the intersection of Prospect Avenue where the F-350 was also approaching the same intersection. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, which resulted in the driver of the Focus being extracted from the sedan then taken to a hospital by helicopter with severe injuries, according to the station.

The driver of the F-350 was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The Santee Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit was investigating the incident. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision, investigators said.

