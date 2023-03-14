one-person-shot,-killed-at-arbors-at-bellville-apartments-in-south-bend

One person died after being shot in South Bend.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, to the Arbors at Belleville Apartments.

The victim died after being transported to the hospital.

There was no immediate word about suspects, arrests or what sparked the gunfire.

The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anybody with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Vittorio Rienzo