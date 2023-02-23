One Year of Russia’s War on Ukraine, in Graphs by Mata 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The invasion of Ukraine has led to the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians — and radically reshaped Russia’s social, political and economic fabric. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “One Year of Russia’s War on Ukraine, in Graphs” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “One Year of Russia’s War on Ukraine, in Graphs”