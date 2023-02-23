One Year of Russia’s War on Ukraine, in Graphs

by Mata
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
one-year-of-russia’s-war-on-ukraine,-in-graphs


The invasion of Ukraine has led to the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians — and radically reshaped Russia’s social, political and economic fabric.

Mata

0 comments on “One Year of Russia’s War on Ukraine, in Graphs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: