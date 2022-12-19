By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The co-founder of fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, OneCoin has plead guilty to federal charges, following what was considered one of the largest financial scams in history.

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that Karl Greenwood, plead guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money after calling investors “idiots” in an internal message.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post OneCoin co-Founder pleads guilty to fraud charges appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo